PDRM deploys 10,400 personnel for ASEAN Summit security in Malaysia

PORT KLANG: The Royal Malaysia Police is prepared to deploy additional personnel for the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit to ensure maximum security readiness.

Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim stated that continuous security assessments are being conducted ahead of the international conference later this month.

“With 34 state leaders expected, including United States President Donald Trump, the responsibility falls on the police, especially JKDNKA, to give full attention to every aspect of security and public order.”

“We will be mobilising no fewer than 10,400 personnel to ensure the ASEAN Summit proceeds successfully,” he announced during a press conference after officiating the 78th Marine Police Anniversary Celebration.

Azmi reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to maintaining smooth and secure proceedings throughout the entire summit.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had previously confirmed that 10,492 police personnel and 3,000 immigration officers would be deployed for the event.

The minister emphasized that this deployment would ensure heightened readiness and smooth operations at all of the country’s entry points.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on July 8 that the 47th ASEAN Summit would be held from October 26 to 28.

Anwar described the upcoming summit as potentially one of the largest in ASEAN’s history due to significant international participation.

The event has attracted confirmed attendance from several non-ASEAN Dialogue Partners including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Other confirmed attendees include Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ASEAN Dialogue Partners comprise Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States. – Bernama