PDRM deploys 40 personnel to monitor ‘Demi Zara’ rally in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will deploy 40 officers to monitor the ‘Demi Zara’ rally at Sogo shopping complex tonight.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman confirmed security personnel will be stationed around the rally site.

“So far, there have been no road closures or diversions, but this will depend on the situation. PDRM will facilitate the rally participants in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he said in a statement today.

Zara Qairina Mahathir, 13, was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar on July 16.

She was later pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar stated the case is now being probed for possible criminal elements, including bullying.

The Attorney General’s Chambers has ordered an inquest into Zara Qairina’s death after reviewing PDRM’s investigation report. - Bernama