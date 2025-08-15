PM Anwar launches talent development policy for public service

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the Public Service Talent Development Policy at the 20th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX).

The policy reflects the government’s commitment to building a skilled and ethical public service ready for future challenges.

According to the Public Service Department (JPA), talent development is crucial for boosting efficiency and professionalism among civil servants.

“The policy focuses on merit-based evaluations, continuous skill upgrades, and fostering a high-performance work culture,“ JPA stated.

It also aims to provide clear career pathways and ensure the public sector remains credible and responsive to national reforms.

JPA explained that the policy includes talent mapping, leadership programmes, and partnerships with universities and industries.

Technology and data will be used to monitor and enhance talent development under the new framework.

Over 30,000 public servants attended MAPPA XX, themed “MADANI Civil Service: Pillar of Excellence,“ both in person and online.

The event also featured the MAPPA Cakna Inspirasi Forum, 43 exhibition booths, and a prayer space for 1,000 worshippers.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were present alongside Cabinet ministers.

Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz also attended.

The ceremony took place at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre. - Bernama