KLIA Aerotrain maintenance schedule announced for overnight works from Aug 18

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will conduct scheduled maintenance on its Aerotrain system starting August 18.

The works will take place overnight from 12 am to 5 am daily over two weeks.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) confirmed the timing is chosen to minimise passenger inconvenience.

“During this period, the Aerotrain service will be temporarily unavailable,” MAHB stated.

Airside shuttle buses will be provided to ensure smooth connectivity between the main terminal and satellite building.

Passengers are advised to follow airport signage and staff guidance during the maintenance period.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the works are part of ongoing system optimisation.

“These scheduled works are essential to ensure optimal system responsiveness, safety and long-term reliability,” he explained.

The Aerotrain has transported over two million passengers since resuming operations on July 1.

Additional upgrades include a new automatic vehicle wash plant for improved efficiency.

“These initiatives underscore our determination to deliver a seamless travel experience,” Mohd Izani added.

The maintenance follows 1,100 hours of service and 18,800 trips completed by the Aerotrain.

MAHB remains committed to enhancing KLIA’s infrastructure and service quality. - Bernama