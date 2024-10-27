PDRM initiates probe into alleged child grooming group on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: The police (PDRM) have begun an investigation into the alleged presence of a child sexual grooming group on social media platforms.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation began after PDRM received information from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on Friday (Oct 25). The information was based on an X post, highlighting the existence of the group.

The post included screenshots of a Facebook group allegedly engaged in such activities. The investigation is being led by the Malaysian Internet Crime Against Children (MICAC) Unit under the Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bukit Aman.

“The MICAC D11 Unit has initiated online intelligence gathering and shared preliminary suspect information with MCMC for profiling, while further online intelligence is ongoing to gather stronger evidence of child sexual offences.

“The D11 Division, together with MCMC, is currently conducting further intelligence and investigation into this information,“ he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that MCMC had received complaints regarding the presence of a child sexual grooming group on social media platforms and that the agency is collaborating with Meta and the police for further investigation.