ARAU: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has proposed raising the quota for members of the Police Volunteer Corps for University Students (SUKSIS) in public universities, with a direct appointment to the inspector cadet position set to increase from the current eight per cent to 15 per cent.

Bukit Aman Department of Crime Prevention and Community Safety (JPJKK) director Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said the proposal has been submitted to the PDRM senior leadership, including Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

“The proposed quota increase would prioritise SUKSIS members, as they have already received early exposure to legal studies, marching training and other relevant skills,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the National SUKSIS Best Practices Seminar 2.0 at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP).

The event, officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also the university’s chancellor, was also attended by Razarudin and Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim.

Wan Hassan also announced that PDRM plans to establish a new department dedicated to tackling cybercrime, aiming to recruit experts in fields such as forensics, engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Meanwhile, UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli said about 85 alumni from the university have been selected to serve with PDRM this year alone.

Zaliman also noted that the SUKSIS programme, established two decades ago, remains highly relevant and continues to be an invaluable asset in the development of the nation’s social fabric.

“Since its inception, SUKSIS has not only produced young leaders well-versed in the country’s laws but has also played a key role in strengthening national security,” he added.