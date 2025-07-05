PDRM remains committed to protecting the nation – IGP

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will remain committed to defending the nation’s security, even without recognition or praise, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the police force is always prepared to set aside personal interests and willing to put their lives on the line to safeguard the nation’s security and the people’s well-being.

“All the services we render are rooted in sincerity, integrity, loyalty and the belief that every sacrifice will eventually be rewarded,“ he said at the Putrajaya-level campaign’s launch to promote reading and book handover, here today.

His speech text was read out by Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid.

Razarudin said PDRM, in its 218th year since its establishment, remains steadfast in fulfilling its role as the country’s primary law enforcement agency.

During the ceremony, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Book Development Foundation Prof. Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Abu Bakar, presented PDRM with a special book as a symbol of appreciation for its personnel.

The book compiles stories and photographs capturing the sacrifices of PDRM personnel, which can be a source of inspiration and reference for the public, particularly the younger generation.

Razarudin said the book highlights narratives about unsung heroes, which could instil a spirit of patriotism and bolster people’s identity.

He urged the public to read such books to understand the challenges behind the struggle to uphold the nation’s peace and independence.

“Reading is a bridge to knowledge. Through reading, today’s youth will better understand the struggles and challenges faced by the nation’s heroes in the fight for independence and maintaining harmony,“ he added.