PDRM strengthens Kelantan-Thailand border control to combat smuggling

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysia Police will continue strengthening border control measures at the Kelantan-Thailand border to combat smuggling activities.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed close cooperation between PDRM and various enforcement agencies for more effective border security.

He expressed confidence in Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat’s enforcement capabilities to resolve border issues effectively.

“With agency cooperation, we will further strengthen efforts to combat smuggling and other border issues,“ he told reporters after the 17th PDRM Public Officers Assembly.

Khalid announced an upcoming official visit to Kelantan to personally inspect border operations and address unlicensed premises.

He acknowledged current enforcement levels as satisfactory while promising continuous enhancement of security measures. – Bernama