$!From Engineering to the Skies: I Am Both Pilot and Engineer

SHAH ALAM: The Covid-19 pandemic once put a pause on Ameer Farhan Ahmad Fuad’s dream of becoming a pilot, forcing him to rethink his future.

At just 25, the unexpected turn of events led him to pursue a diploma in Electrical (Electronics) Engineering at UiTM Johor branch while waiting for the skies to reopen.

His story came to light during UiTM’s 102nd Convocation Ceremony, where he reflected on how the detour shaped his journey.

Today, Ameer is back in the cockpit with Malaysia Airlines (MAS), carrying with him not just the skills of a pilot, but also the resilience and adaptability shaped during his academic years.

“After finishing SPM, I pursued Pilot School in Melaka for two years. I was supposed to immediately join MAS, but due to Covid, all of us were put on hold. At that time, some went into business, others continued studying. I chose to further my studies,” said the graduate.

When asked why he chose that particular field, given that it was entirely different from aviation, he explained that the decision was made following encouragement from his family.