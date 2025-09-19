$!From Engineering to the Skies: I Am Both Pilot and Engineer

SHAH ALAM: The Covid-19 pandemic once put a pause on Ameer Farhan Ahmad Fuad’s dream of becoming a pilot, forcing him to rethink his future.
At just 25, the unexpected turn of events led him to pursue a diploma in Electrical (Electronics) Engineering at UiTM Johor branch while waiting for the skies to reopen.
His story came to light during UiTM’s 102nd Convocation Ceremony, where he reflected on how the detour shaped his journey.
Today, Ameer is back in the cockpit with Malaysia Airlines (MAS), carrying with him not just the skills of a pilot, but also the resilience and adaptability shaped during his academic years.
“After finishing SPM, I pursued Pilot School in Melaka for two years. I was supposed to immediately join MAS, but due to Covid, all of us were put on hold. At that time, some went into business, others continued studying. I chose to further my studies,” said the graduate.
When asked why he chose that particular field, given that it was entirely different from aviation, he explained that the decision was made following encouragement from his family.
“My family asked what course I wanted to pursue since I only had my SPM qualification then but my father who is also an engineer, suggested engineering.
“I was initially drawn to mechanical, but he encouraged me to take electrical instead, as the world was moving towards technology. I decided to follow his advice,” he said.
Ameer Farhan highlighted that the experience gained during his time at UiTM has to some extent added value to his current profession.
“Engineering is all about problem-solving, not just maths or science, but in any situation. That’s what I learned and Alhamdulillah it has helped me in my career as a pilot,” he said.
He admitted that managing time was the biggest challenge during his student years.
“Balancing studies, rest, social life, and sports is important. If you can manage your time well, InshaAllah everything will be fine. I also followed my family’s advice to get enough rest, plan properly, and stay disciplined to achieve my goals,” he said.
After completing his three-year diploma, Ameer Farhan resumed flight training and has been serving with MAS since September 2024.
“For now, I will continue working with MAS in the aviation sector. As for pursuing higher education, I might consider it later,” he added.
He also reminded students not to give up easily. For him, the key to success lies in continuous effort, good self-management, and confidence that every challenge can be overcome with a positive mindset.