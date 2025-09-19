“Not Eco-Friendly”: Cherating Lantern Festival Faces Backlash Over Beach Litter

What was meant to be a picturesque celebration at the Cherating lantern festival last weekend has instead drawn criticism after TikTok videos showed the beach strewn with trash and discarded lanterns, raising concerns among villagers about pollution and its impact on the coastal ecosystem.

One viral clip was posted with the caption: “This is the price our village has to pay for one fun lantern night.”

Users flooded the comments condemning the event, with @youn urging: “Please stop organising events like this, they’re not environmentally friendly,” while @Nottheone highlighted the risk to turtles: “The organiser said the lanterns are biodegradable, but if turtles in the sea eat them before they break down, they could choke to death.”

Another user, @cicina77, commented: “That’s true... turtles often come to this area, which is why there’s a turtle conservation centre in Cherating.”

Others, like @rebellrian, warned that biodegradable materials are not automatically safe, especially when large amounts end up polluting the sea.

In response, organiser Madpro Studios released a statement assuring the public that cleanup would be carried out within 48 hours after high tide, and proof of a fully cleaned beach would be provided through video evidence.

Despite assurances of a cleanup, many argue that the damage is already done and that allowing such events to continue risks long-term harm to Cherating’s coastline and marine life.