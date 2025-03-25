KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the sacrifices of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as the pillar that supports the peace and prosperity of the nation.

Hence, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, he called on the public, especially Muslims, to reflect on and appreciate the sacrifices made by police personnel who work day and night to ensure that they can worship and live their lives in peace.

“As Malaysians, it is our responsibility to appreciate the efforts of PDRM in maintaining peace. We are grateful for all the services and sacrifices made for our beloved Malaysia!” he posted on Facebook today.

While wishing Happy 218th Police Day, Anwar expressed his hope that PDRM would continue to excel in carrying out its duties and that the nation would continue to enjoy lasting peace and prosperity.

“On this meaningful day, we celebrate Police Day together, remembering and honouring the contributions and sacrifices of police officers who continue to serve with loyalty and dedication, ensuring the peace and well-being of our beloved country,” he said.

Reflecting on the history of PDRM, the Prime Minister said that since its inception, beginning with the Home Guard on March 25, 1807, the police force has played a crucial role in upholding law and public order.

“The history of PDRM dates back to the Melaka Sultanate era, where positions such as the Temenggung served as enforcers of customary and Syariah law.

“This role evolved with the establishment of the modern police force, starting in Penang and later expanding to other states, leading to the formation of the Straits Settlements Police Force in 1871,” he said.

Anwar further explained that in facing the Communist threat in the Emergency era (1948-1960) and subsequent threats of terrorism, PDRM, particularly through its Special Branch, demonstrated agility and competence in gathering intelligence and executing operations that successfully neutralised those threats.

These tireless efforts ensured the stability of the nation, allowing the people to live in peace, he added.

On the regional front, the Prime Minister highlighted that PDRM continues to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries through platforms such as ASEANAPOL and INTERPOL, which are vital for maintaining regional stability, especially in addressing transnational crime and cyber security threats.