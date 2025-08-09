Peaceful Assembly Act review must uphold constitutional rights – Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Alliance for a Safe Community has urged a review of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 to ensure it fully respects constitutional freedoms.

This follows a Federal Court ruling that struck down a provision of the law as unconstitutional.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, the alliance’s chairman, said the decision highlights the need for laws to align with fundamental liberties under the Federal Constitution.

“We also fully support the call by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) for the government to engage civil society groups, legal experts, and all relevant stakeholders in this review process,” he said.

Lee stressed that inclusive consultations are crucial to ensure amendments are balanced and reflect democratic values.

He outlined key principles for the review, including alignment with Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees peaceful assembly rights.

The amended law should avoid excessive penalties that discourage lawful assemblies, he added.

Clear and reasonable procedures must be established to prevent administrative hurdles from restricting constitutional rights.

Lee emphasised that restrictions must be proportionate and minimally intrusive to achieve legitimate aims.

The law should also protect participants from harassment and provide clear enforcement guidelines prioritising dialogue.

Peaceful assembly is a democratic right and should not be viewed as a threat, Lee noted.

He urged the government to amend the law in line with the court’s ruling and reinforce Malaysia’s commitment to human rights. - Bernama