Peeping Tom beauty entrepreneur fined RM4,600

KLANG: A beauty-industry businessman was fined RM4,600 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for two charges of accessing and storing obscene materials in two smartphones yesterday.

Magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat ordered Chai Kien Tung, 29, to serve three months behind bars if he failed to pay the fine. The accused paid the fine.

Based on the two charges, the accused is alleged to have accessed and kept in his possession obscene materials in the form of videos or pictures in two smartphones in the control room of a condominium in this district at 12.10 am yesterday.

He committed the offence under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of three years or a fine or both on conviction.

According to the case facts, the victim noticed a mobile phone protruding from above while showering in a toilet.

The complainant came out of the toilet and met with the condominium’s management to check the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, which showed the accused running out of the toilet.

The victim also suspected that the accused had taken a video while the complainant was showering, and lodged a police report.

Lawyer Nur Husnina Ahmad, representing Chai, in her argument, said that her client was still single and self-employed with an uncertain income, as well as supporting his parents and grandmother, who is ill.

“The pictures in the accused’s possession were not shared with anyone. Request a minimum fine of RM2,000 for each charge. The accused has also apologised and repented not to repeat the offence,“ he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Jannah Aimi asked for a ‘deterrent’ punishment to be imposed on the accused as a lesson and in the public interest.