KUALA LUMPUR: The Penal Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2024, aimed specifically at addressing bullying in any form or method, including online, was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who said the bill’s second reading would take place during the current meeting.

The proposed new subsection 507D(2) seeks to make it an offence for any person who, in any manner or by any means, uses or makes any threatening, abusive or insulting words or communication against any person, or engages in any threatening, abusive or insulting act towards any person, with intent to provoke the person to cause harm to himself or to any other person, or knowing or ought to know that the words, communication, or act are likely to provoke the person to cause harm to himself or to any other person.

The punishment for the proposed offence is imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or a fine or both.

This subsection also provides that if the person so provoked attempts to commit suicide or commits suicide as a result of such provocation, the punishment for the proposed offence is imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years or a fine or both.

The proposed new section 507e seeks to make it an offence for any person who, in any manner or by any means, publishes, circulates or makes available or causes to be published, circulated or made available, any identity information of a person with intent to cause, or knowing or ought to know that the publication, circulation or availability is likely to cause harassment, distress, fear or alarm to the person.

Additionally, Azalina tabled the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2024 for its first reading.