GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government takes a serious view of the exploitation of local growers by rogue traders who import durians (from other states or Thailand) and sell it under the authentic Balik Pulau brand.

State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said yesterday that his office had collaborated with police, the Department of Agriculture, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service (MAQIS) to set up roadblocks to detain agricultural products that do not comply with regulations.

“This operation is being carried out due to the issue of durians from outside Penang being brought into the state by unscrupulous traders to sell the fruit under the Balik Pulau durian brand. This issue was raised during the last State Assembly session.

“This restriction was also imposed to inspect vegetables and fruits to ensure they comply with the GPL (Grading, Packaging and Labelling) 2008 Regulations under FAMA ACT 141. Yesterday itself, three violation notices related to GPL were issued,” he said in a statement today.

The GPL 2008 Regulations require that agricultural products must be graded, packaged and labelled before being marketed.

The GPLs issued yesterday were the first of such imposed on wholesalers, who will face a maximum fine of up to RM25,000.

Fahmi said the roadblock carried out from 8 pm to 11.30 pm yesterday was also the first of its kind held in Penang and will be implemented again at different locations in the future, to reinforce the state’s commitment in protecting local farmers and consumers.

Balik Pulau is famed for its many durian orchards, which produce the finest of varieties, such as Black Thorn, Red Prawn, Tupai King and Musang King.