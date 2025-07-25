GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has allocated more than RM30 million to Tamil national-type schools (SJKT), kindergartens, and Punjabi education centres since 2009. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that RM2.42 million was distributed this year alone, demonstrating the state’s dedication to equitable education under the Penang2030 vision and Malaysia MADANI principles.

Chow explained that RM1.78 million was allocated to SJKTs through Parent-Teacher Associations, RM268,100 to 14 Tamil kindergartens, and RM40,000 each to three Punjabi education centres. “For the past 16 years, the Penang government has consistently provided financial aid to these institutions. While the amount may not be large, it reflects our genuine concern in supporting Tamil education, especially for minor repairs,“ he said.

Speaking after presenting mock cheques to 28 SJKTs and Punjabi education centres at Komtar, Chow emphasised that the funding supports both infrastructure upgrades and the sustainability of vernacular education. State Housing and Environment Exco Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo, who chairs the Penang Tamil Schools Special Committee, also attended the event.

Sundarajoo highlighted the progress in Tamil schools, noting that all 28 institutions now have smart boards and complete IT infrastructure. “The state government’s commitment has significantly improved facilities, ensuring students receive quality education,“ he said. - Bernama