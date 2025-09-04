Penang allocates RM34.7 million SIMP aid for Silicon Island fishermen

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has allocated 34.7 million ringgit under the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) for registered fishermen affected by the Silicon Island project.

Penang Infrastructure Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Seri Farizan Darus stated that 11.7 million ringgit has been distributed as ex-gratia payments to 95% of the 877 registered fishermen.

The state government is providing 121 brand-new boats and engines worth 90,000 ringgit each to fishermen from the Sungai Batu and Permatang Tepi Laut units whose areas are directly impacted by the project.

New boats and engines will also be handed over to 173 active fishermen from the Teluk Kumbar and Gertak Sanggul units despite the Penang South Island development now involving only Silicon Island instead of the original three islands.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid officiated the SIMP Benefits handover ceremony in Kampung Binjai, Sungai Bayan Lepas, where 51 recipients received benefits including boats, skipper certification, storage huts and educational excellence awards.

The new boats measure 27 feet in length and 7.4 feet in width and are equipped with higher-capacity engines of 90 or 100 horsepower depending on the skippers’ choice of brand.

Each eligible Tier 1 skipper will receive additional equipment such as robots, sonar, GPS and nets to help them venture further and increase their catch.

Farizan explained that the SIMP initiative was designed to safeguard fishermen’s welfare, protect the marine ecosystem and provide long-term benefits for their families through education and skills development.

The program aims to nurture a new generation of knowledgeable, competitive and resilient fishermen’s families who can build a brighter future.

With fishermen increasingly prioritising their children’s education and with Education Department support, this effort ensures that Silicon Island development benefits are shared with the local community.

Mohamad Abdul Hamid noted that surveys indicate growing public support for the PSI project driven by benefits delivered through SIMP and the PSI Ecological Offset Master Plan.

The findings reflect confidence in the state government’s commitment to safeguarding fishermen’s welfare while delivering long-term socio-economic gains.

Recipient Hashimi Hamzah expressed gratitude for receiving a new boat that is safer and more comfortable, enabling him to continue supporting his family after 30 years of fishing.

The new boat allows him to travel up to 20 nautical miles compared with only 10 previously, eliminating his need to borrow friends’ boats after his was damaged in a storm last year.

Another fisherman, Eng Phang from Gertak Sanggul, shared that his new boat has already helped him land more seafood, especially prawns, improving his income after more than 20 years of fishing. – Bernama