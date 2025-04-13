Penang bridge run registration open

GEORGE TOWN: The Aspen-Klippa Penang Bridge International Marathon (PBIM) is open for registration.

Scheduled for Dec 14, the run is expected to draw 25,000 participants from across the world, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The race route is from Aspen Vision City in Batu Kawan, across Penang’s second link, the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge, and back to Aspen Vision City.

The categories are full marathon, half marathon and 10km run.

Registration fees remain the same as last year and there is a RM30 early bird discount for the full marathon and half marathon. For 10km and junior categories, the discount is RM20.

For regular registrations, the full marathon is RM150, the half marathon is RM140, the 10km open is RM120 and the junior category is RM90. The junior category is open to those aged between 13 and 17.

Chow said 23,000 runners participated in last year’s PBIM.

“The target of 25,000 participants (this year) reflects a growing passion for endurance sports, and also Penang’s rising prominence as a global sporting hub,” he said in Komtar on March 28.

He added that Penang’s commitment to empowering women in sports by ensuring events such as PBIM continue to provide opportunities, support and visibility for female athletes.

Chow highlighted that nearly one-third of the participants last year were women, breaking traditional barriers in endurance sports.

He said last year, PBIM took the initiative to introduce a special category for visually impaired runners and proved that disability is not a barrier to participation.

“(We) want to introduce more disability-friendly initiatives and are working with stakeholders to ensure this event is inclusive.

“Our commitment to inclusivity goes beyond gender as PBIM took a significant step forward by introducing a special category for visually impaired runners in collaboration with the St Nicholas’ Home and Aspen Group.”

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said PBIM is the longest bridge run in Southeast Asia and one of the toughest races in the region.

He said Penang’s second bridge offers a unique challenge, with long, open stretches, strong crosswinds, elevation changes and the mental test of running through the night.

“This marathon is more than just a race. It is a challenge of endurance and perseverance. A platform that unites runners from across the world and a proud symbol of Penang’s commitment to sports tourism.”

This year, PBIM will feature “Pen Zone”, an initiative to improve race logistics in which runners will start in different sections based on their expected finishing times.

There are also plans to expand the entertainment areas and resting zones to provide more comfort and recovery space for runners.

Chow said he is happy the event would be held in Batu Kawan, and expressed hope it would attract more visitors.

“Reinforcing sports tourism is a vital pillar of our economic strategy. Our investment in this sector is not merely about athletics. It is about creating a sustainable economic future.”

He added that the state’s focus includes strengthening private partnerships to elevate event quality, investing in better facilities and infrastructure for sports tourism, expanding outreach programmes to attract more international participants, and ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in all sporting events.

“These initiatives ensure Penang continues to lead as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.”

More details on PBIM are available on the Penang Bridge Marathon Facebook page.