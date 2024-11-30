Penang Chief Minister on leave until Dec 6

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will be on leave starting today until Dec 6 for a visit to Guangdong Province, China.

In a statement today, the Chief Minister’s office said Chow would be visiting the cities of Shenzhen, Huizhou, and Guangzhou during his travel to the province.

“The Chief Minister is also expected to meet up with key industry players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) field, particularly AI Design.

“While the Chief Minister is absent, the state’s administrative affairs will continue to operate seamlessly,“ it added.