Penang conducts regular slope monitoring to prevent landslide risks

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government conducts regular and continuous monitoring of slopes throughout the state to ensure public safety and prevent landslide risks, particularly during the rainy season.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow stated that inspections are carried out by the Slope Engineering Branch of the Penang Public Works Department and the Geotechnical Division of the Penang Island City Council.

All information regarding critical slope conditions is immediately reported to technical agencies for prompt action and necessary preventive measures.

These agencies maintain dedicated geotechnical teams that conduct regular assessments of slope conditions in hilly and forested areas frequently visited by residents and tourists.

Public safety remains the top priority, with early action and continuous monitoring implemented across all identified high-risk areas throughout the state.

Monitoring activities include agricultural areas in hilly terrain where authorities ensure natural waterways remain unobstructed and comply with safety guidelines for agricultural activities.

The Penang Island City Council has conducted public awareness initiatives and provided guidance on proper slope maintenance methods for joint management bodies and management corporations.

No approvals have been granted for agricultural activities on slopes in recent years due to potential safety risks including soil erosion and landslides.

New applications for agricultural activities in hilly areas will face strict safety guidelines to balance economic development with public safety and environmental sustainability.

All new development projects must comply with the Penang Safety Guideline for Hill Site Development to ensure structural safety and protection for nearby residents.

The Slope Engineering Branch installs monitoring systems in identified high-risk areas under its jurisdiction to enhance slope stability and early warning capabilities. – Bernama