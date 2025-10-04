Penang cop believed to have accidentally shot himself dies

GEORGE TOWN: A policeman who is believed to have accidentally shot himself in the head at the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) guard post here on Tuesday afternoon, died today.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, in a post on the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Penang Facebook page, said the 58-year-old corporal died at 5:12 pm while receiving treatment at the General Intensive Care Unit (GICU) of Penang Hospital.

The policeman was from the Commandant’s Camp, Penang IPK Management Department.

Hamzah, along with his wife and the entire Penang police force, expressed condolences to the corporal’s family and wished them strength in facing this diffilcult time.

The corporal was found severely injured in the head at the guard post at 6:12 pm on Tuesday, believed to be from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Investigations at the scene revealed that a shot was fired from his gun, and the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.

