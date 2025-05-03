Penang cops seize ecstacy worth a cool million, nab two

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police busted a ecstacy distribution syndicate following the arrest of a local man and a foreign woman in a raid around the Jelutong area here on Monday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said during the raid, which began at 8.45 pm, a significant amount of powder and liquid ecstacy worth over RM1 million was seized.

He said that a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) of the Penang Contingent Police Headquarters had earlier arrested a local man in front of a shop and a subsequent search revealed three plastic packages with labels containing MDMA (esctacy) powder estimated at 118 grammes, valued at RM19,706.

“Following questioning, police were led to a car park in the same area, where they inspected a vehicle and seized 50 bottles of what is suspected to be 19,700 millilitres of liquid MDMA, worth RM15,000, and 16 covered cups suspected of containing MDMA powder estimated at 672 grammes, valued at RM4,800.

“As a result, police then proceeded to a condominium unit in the same area and arrested a woman. A search of the property uncovered 265 plastic packages in various colours, suspected to contain MDMA powder weighing approximately 6,718 grammes, valued at RM1.12 million, and 23 covered cups suspected of containing MDMA powder weighing approximately 966 grammes, valued at RM6,900,“ he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said the total amount of MDMA powder seized in the raid was estimated to weigh 8.47 kilogrammes (kg), while the liquid MDMA amounted to 19,700 ml, with the total value of the drug haul reaching RM1.168 million.

He said that intelligence revealed the syndicate had been active since January.

Hamzah added that both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine although checks indicated they had no prior criminal records.

He added that the two suspects, aged 32 and 42, were remanded for seven days until March 10 to assist in the investigation under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952.