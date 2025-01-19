Penang cops tracking down man who drove against traffic flow

BUTTERWORTH: Police are tracking down a man who drove against traffic flow and collided with several vehicles, causing injury to at least five victims on Jalan Chain Feri, here at 2 pm yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said the man, believed to be in his 30s and working as a mechanic, fled the scene after the accident.

“The accident is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said when contacted today.

Several images and videos of the incident went viral on social media.