Emphasis on TVET in 13MP a game-changer

PETALING JAYA: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) underscores the government’s renewed push to elevate Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a national game-changer, but while policy ambitions run high, fresh graduates are watching with cautious optimism.

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Massila Kamalrudin said the TVET focus reflects a serious commitment to addressing youth unemployment, closing skills gaps and boosting labour productivity.

“The Perkasa TVET Madani Financing Scheme and the TVET Training Fund show that the government is not merely talking, it’s acting. These initiatives are crucial for B40 and M40 youths, especially those in rural and remote areas.”

Massila said the financing schemes would cover both training fees and living expenses, a move aimed at removing long-standing barriers for rural youth.

She added that at the same time, the training fund is being aligned with key industries such as electric vehicles, automation, renewable energy, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

“There is now a clearer route from classroom to career. Graduates won’t just walk away with a certificate, they will also have access to jobs through industry partnerships, or a path to further study via the Malaysian Technical University Network.”

She highlighted the need to take TVET to marginalised communities through mobile TVET programmes and satellite training centres, reaching deep into villages, islands and Orang Asli settlements.

“This approach ensures that no one is left behind in national development.”

Massila praised ongoing efforts to expand TVET to tahfiz students, allowing them to become huffaz who are spiritually grounded yet technically skilled, and better positioned for entrepreneurship.

“Programmes like Jelita (Job Empowerment by Learning and Inclusive Technical Advancement) have already shown success. Over 80% of its women participants found jobs after completing training in technical fields.”

While policy thinkers laud these plans, recent graduates say it is still in its early days.

The government plan to align wages, including a minimum wage above RM1,700 and a RM3,100 benchmark for GLC and GLIC sectors, has sparked hope, but some graduates say the current pay still falls short of real costs.

Nur Ameera, 20, a construction management employee and Teknologi Pembinaan graduate from Taiping Vocational College, said her current salary of about RM1,700 is acceptable for someone still adapting to the demands of the job.

“The skills we learn in training don’t always match what we face at work. I’m still learning every day.

“People think TVET students are lazy, but in truth, we’re very hands-on and practical. We just need the right support to prove our worth.”

Dina Syazwani Nor Azlan, 20, who works in human resources, said the RM3,100 benchmark is a fair aspiration, although her current allowance remains modest.

“For now, the experience and mentorship I’m gaining are more valuable than the pay,” she said, adding that a fair starting salary in her field should fall between RM1,800 and RM1,900.

Despite the pay gap, both graduates said they would recommend the TVET path to SPM school-leavers, citing stronger job-readiness and real-world skills.