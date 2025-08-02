Feyenoord’s Paixao joins Marseille in record €35m deal

FEYENOORD’S Brazilian forward Igor Paixao has completed a transfer to French Ligue 1 side Marseille, the club confirmed on Friday. Reports indicate the 25-year-old signed a five-year deal worth €35 million ($40 million), potentially making him Marseille’s most expensive signing.

Paixao joined Feyenoord in 2022 and played a key role in their Eredivisie title triumph the following season. Last campaign, he netted 18 goals and provided 19 assists, earning him the Dutch league’s Player of the Year award. His decisive strike in the Dutch Cup final against Nijmegen further cemented his reputation.

The striker earned his first call-up to Brazil’s Olympic squad in 2023. His move to Marseille marks a significant step in his career as he transitions to one of Europe’s top leagues. - AFP