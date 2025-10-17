Penang doctor pleads not guilty to insulting modesty of foreign women

GEORGE TOWN: A doctor from Penang Hospital pleaded not guilty to four counts of molestation and indecent assault against two foreign women in two separate Magistrates’ Courts today.

Dr Goon Hoong Tatt, 43, faced charges before Magistrates Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi and Muhammad Amzar Ismail for incidents occurring in February.

In the first court session, Dr Goon was charged with two counts of intending to insult the modesty of a foreign woman by allegedly ordering her to undress and run around naked.

These charges fall under Section 509 of the Penal Code, carrying a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

He also faced an additional charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to outrage her modesty by allegedly touching her breast.

This charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any combination of two punishments.

All offences were allegedly committed in the Penang Hospital Forensic Department’s clinical examination room between 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm on February 20.

Magistrate Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi granted Dr Goon bail of RM3,500 for each charge and prohibited him from disturbing the victim and witnesses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lau Shavin handled the prosecution for this case.

In the second court session, Dr Goon faced charges for intending to insult the modesty of another foreign woman by asking her to run around naked.

This incident allegedly occurred at the same location at 9.30 pm on February 26.

Magistrate Muhammad Amzar Ismail set bail at RM7,000 and ordered Dr Goon not to intimidate witnesses in the case.

Lawyer N. Tishalini represented Dr Goon while Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nur Farihin Ahmad appeared for the prosecution.

Both magistrates scheduled November 27 for case mention in their respective courts. – Bernama