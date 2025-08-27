Penang DOSH investigates fatal fall at paper factory in Nibong Tebal

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang branch of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating a fatal workplace incident at a local paper factory.

A twenty one year old subcontractor worker fell while cleaning solar panels at the facility yesterday afternoon.

Penang DOSH director Hairozie Asri confirmed the victim fell from a transparent roof at a height of 9.14 metres in the mill’s loading bay.

The incident occurred at approximately 12.15 pm, resulting in severe head injuries for the young worker.

A medical officer from Sungai Bakap Hospital pronounced the victim dead at the scene following the accident.

Penang DOSH immediately issued a prohibition notice to all involved parties after the tragic incident.

All work at the site must stop until corrective safety measures are fully implemented according to the notice.

DOSH will conduct a thorough investigation at the accident site to determine the cause of the fall.

Legal action will be taken against any party found to have violated occupational safety laws during the investigation.

Hairozie emphasised that employers and contractors bear full responsibility for ensuring safe work systems.

They must properly assess and follow safety protocols before assigning high risk tasks to workers.

Non compliance with safety regulations constitutes an offence under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

Violations may result in legal action against responsible employers or contractors. – Bernama