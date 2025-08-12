Penang DPP reviews upside down flag case, seeks Putrajaya guidance

KEPALA BATAS: The Penang Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) is currently reviewing the investigation paper related to the upside down Jalur Gemilang incident at a hardware shop in Jalan Bertam Perdana.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman confirmed the investigation paper was submitted to the DPP’s office at 2.30 pm today.

He stated the case will now be referred to Putrajaya for further instructions following the DPP’s review.

The 59-year-old hardware shop owner involved in the incident has been released on police bail after his statement was recorded.

Authorities are investigating the case under multiple laws, including the Emblems and Names Act 1963 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

A viral 21-second video earlier showed two men allegedly displaying the national flag upside down at the shop, sparking public outrage.

Several NGOs and Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican have lodged police reports over the incident. - Bernama