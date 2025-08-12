Sibu journalists get gadget vouchers, flight subsidies from association

SIBU: The Sibu Journalists Association (SJA) has rolled out two new welfare benefits for its members, including a RM250 gadget voucher and RM200 flight subsidy.

SJA deputy chairman Mohamad Alhadi Shamsawi said the RM250 PC Image voucher will be distributed in 2026 to help journalists upgrade their work equipment.

“Many journalists use their own money to buy gadgets for assignments, so this initiative aims to ease their burden,” he said at the SJA Sibu Hawana 2025 Dinner.

The RM200 subsidy is for members purchasing flight tickets under a Communications Ministry and AirAsia partnership offering 50% discounts to ASEAN destinations.

“If a discounted ticket costs RM400, members can claim RM200 cashback from SJA,” he explained.

Alhadi also announced RM100 birthday ‘angpao’ for members born between July and December 2025, following a similar payout earlier this year.

SJA introduced the Tokoh Wartawan SJA 2025 Award, honouring veteran journalists with a trophy and RM1,500 cash prize.

This year’s recipient is former Bernama correspondent Edward Subeng Stephen, who served in journalism for over 40 years.

Alhadi said these efforts reflect SJA’s commitment to supporting members’ welfare regardless of their media organisation. - Bernama