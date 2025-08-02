Penang DVS probing claim of 10 cat carcasses dumped in trash bin

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Veterinary Services Department (DVS) is investigating a report regarding the alleged discovery of 10 cat carcasses wrapped in black plastic bags and dumped at a large roadside trash bin in Jelutong.

Its director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab said that her team had visited the scene but did not find any cat carcasses as reported.

“The police referred the case to Penang DVS yesterday morning (Friday), and we immediately went to the location to conduct an investigation, but no cat carcasses were found there.

“Therefore, we are unable to perform post-mortems to determine the cause of death, but further investigations are ongoing,“ she said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the police received a report from a 49-year-old man regarding the alleged discovery of cat carcasses in black plastic bags at the roadside trash bin in Jelutong, suspected to have been killed.

Earlier, a 29-second video went viral showing an individual recording what appeared to be more than 10 cats wrapped in black plastic bags and dumped in a large roadside trash bin.

ALSO READ: Police confirm report on dead cats found in trash bin