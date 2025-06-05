Penang expands durian tourism to new international markets

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is expanding its durian tourism promotion to new markets such as India, Australia, Europe and the Middle East to attract more visitors during the May to August durian season.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said tourists visiting Penang during this period have the opportunity to enjoy freshly harvested durians at reasonable prices while exploring the state’s attractions.

“We have long promoted durians in ASEAN countries, China and Hong Kong due to their large populations. This year, we are extending efforts to India and the Middle East, especially with the availability of direct flights to Penang.

“Feedback shows that tourists from these regions enjoy durians and prefer experiencing them at orchards for the atmosphere and photo opportunities,” he said after launching the Penang Durian Promotion here today.

In collaboration with the Penang Fruit Growers Association, the state has produced brochures to help both local and international visitors learn more about durians. These brochures are available at Penang International Airport.

Apart from Balik Pulau, other durian-producing areas in Penang include Teluk Bahang, Bukit Mertajam, Sungai Bakap and Seberang Perai, all known for high-quality fruits.

The state is also working with orchard owners and hotels to offer durian tasting packages to international tourists.

Wong noted that this year’s durian supply may be lower due to frequent rain, but hoped prices would remain affordable.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Association of Hotels (Penang Chapter) chairman Datuk Tony Goh said hotels are offering open-air durian tasting sessions on their premises, including beachfront and poolside locations.

He added that orchard-based tasting packages offered by hotels range between RM80 and RM100 per person, thanks to direct collaboration with orchard owners.

“During peak durian months from June to July, hotel bookings increase by 40 to 50 per cent, particularly among tourists from China, Singapore and Indonesia, who specifically travel to Penang for durian experiences,” he said.