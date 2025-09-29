Penang fire department fully prepared for northeast monsoon season

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department of Penang is fully prepared to deal with the upcoming Northeast Monsoon season that is expected to last until November.

Its director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said over 800 personnel in the state are ready to face any disasters, including major floods and water surges that often occur during the season.

“Whenever it is the Northeast Monsoon season, we know that it brings with it the risk of continuous heavy rainfalls that can cause major floods,“ he told reporters after Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow launched the Penang JBPM’s Hotel Guests Fire Safety Awareness Video Programme.

“Last year, Penang was lucky that it did not experience any major floods. So, we are hoping for the same this year.”

He added that the department is always prepared because flash floods occur whenever there is a downpour.

Mohamad Shoki said one measure taken as part of their preparedness is making the Mak Mandin Fire and Rescue Station a water activity excellence centre.

This initiative strengthens logistic capabilities by providing boats, a utilities unit and special training for personnel.

He added that they have identified 256 flood-prone areas statewide.

“There are 41 flood hotspots each in the Northeast and Southwest districts, followed by 66 in Seberang Perai Utara, 88 in Seberang Perai Tengah and 20 in Seberang Perai Selatan,“ he said.

“We will focus our monitoring and the use of resources at all these hotspots to minimise the effects of floods.”

He also warned residents and tourists to avoid high-risk water recreational areas during the Northeast Monsoon season due to sudden water surge risks.

“If there is a major disaster, all our personnel who are on leave will be recalled,“ he added.

“The public is advised to be aware of weather conditions and comply with instructions from the authorities for the safety of everyone.” – Bernama