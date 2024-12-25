GEORGE TOWN: A total of 129 non-Muslim houses of worship (RIBI) have received land from the Penang government, between 2018 and this year, said Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow.

He said this was a concrete step to ensure that houses of worship for followers of other religions also receive the necessary facilities and space to grow, with full support from the state government.

“Through the state government’s Unity Manifesto, an allocation of RM10 million has also been allocated to meet the requirements of RIBI until 2028.

“The state government remains committed to prioritising the values of mutual love and respect in maintaining religious harmony,” he said in a message for today’s Christmas celebrations.

Chow emphasised that his administration is steadfast in providing essential services and facilities, to ensure that individuals can practice their respective beliefs and practices, in accordance with the Rukun Negara.

He added that the establishment of the Penang Harmony Corporation (HARMONICO) in 2021, aimed at creating and strengthening a management system for non-Muslim affairs in the state, is a testament to the state government’s commitment to this cause.

Chow also highlighted that political and social stability is crucial for ensuring economic sustainability, particularly in attracting investors to establish a presence in the Silicon Valley of the East.