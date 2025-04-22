Penang govt urged to resolve land crisis of animal shelter

PETALING JAYA: The Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) has urged the state government to step in and resolve the land crisis threatening the future of the Penang Animal Welfare Society (4PAWS) shelter in Teluk Bahang.

The non-profit shelter recently revealed via Facebook that the landowner intends to sell the property and has given the organisation until the end of next month to decide whether it can buy the land for RM2.2 million.

SAFM president Kalaivanan Ravichandran warned that with over 700 dogs in 4PAWS’s care, the looming eviction poses a critical risk, potentially forcing the animals back onto the streets.

It has issued an urgent appeal, calling on Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to immediately allocate permanent land to secure the shelter’s future.

“Without government intervention, the fate of the rescued animals remains uncertain. These dogs are not just numbers – they are lives that have been saved from the streets and deserve safe, permanent homes.

“The state government must act now to prevent further harm to these animals,” said Kalaivanan.

He expressed concern that the shelter’s closure would disrupt the lives of the dogs that rely on 4PAWS for daily care and protection.

“The issue of land insecurity is not unique to 4PAWS. As urbanisation accelerates, many animal shelters across Malaysia are being displaced to make way for development.”

He stressed that the lack of

long-term land security is a growing challenge for animal welfare NGOs, many of which are struggling to provide care for the country’s rising stray population.

SAFM is calling for a dedicated support framework for such organisations, and urging state and federal governments to offer sustainable, long-term land or shelter solutions.

“Without stable premises, shelters face constant threats of eviction, which limit their ability to continue rescuing and caring for animals,” said Kalaivanan.

SAFM has extended a call to other NGOs, the public and corporate players to unite in a collective appeal to the state government.

Kalaivanan said immediate action is essential to avoid forcing hundreds of animals back onto the streets.

“A swift and decisive intervention from the Penang government is critical to ensure a permanent solution for 4PAWS.

“It is not only about the welfare of the animals; it is about reducing public nuisance and managing stray populations more effectively.”

SAFM highlighted the key role that corporate support could play.

Companies are encouraged to integrate animal welfare into their corporate social responsibility strategies, helping shelters sustain operations and rescue efforts.

SAFM is also urging Malaysians to step forward, whether through donations, volunteering or advocacy, to support shelters in continuing their essential mission.

“The role of the community is crucial in ensuring these animals get the protection and care they deserve,” said Kalaivanan.

4PAWS founder Barbara Janssen voiced concern over the shelter’s uncertain future.

“There are few locations that could accommodate the number of dogs we house. The heartbreaking reality is that we may be forced to release some or even all of them back onto the streets.”

Despite fundraising efforts, the shelter has only managed to raise RM60,000 through public donations.

“This has been our home for 15 years. Relocating would be extremely difficult. Our fate lies in the hands of the community.”