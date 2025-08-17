Penang hosts ASEAN Navies’ City Parade after 35 years

GEORGE TOWN: The ASEAN Navies’ City Parade (ANCP) lit up Penang’s skies and seas today after a 35-year absence. The event, held at Padang Kota Lama, coincided with the state government’s Hari Buletin 4.0 celebration.

Organised by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), the ANCP aimed to showcase naval traditions to the public. A military parade featured 10 ASEAN ship contingents, the Malaysian United Cadet Force, and RMN veterans.

Spectators were treated to an RMN combat boat demonstration and helicopter fly-past. The silent parade and band performance by RMN drew thousands of early visitors.

A total of 301 ASEAN naval personnel and 388 students from 11 schools participated. Schools included Penang Free School, SMK (P) St George, and SMK Bukit Jambul.

Ships from Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines joined the parade. Malaysia was represented by KD Kedah, KD Lekiu, and KD Lekir.

The ANCP was held alongside the 19th ASEAN Naval Chiefs Meeting and the ASEAN Fleet Review. The event also recalled the 1990 International Royal Fleet Review, which involved 59 warships.

Thirty RMN veterans marched in the parade, honouring their service. Cultural performances by the Penang Chinese Peranakan Association and Boria Omara added vibrancy.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib inspected the Main Guard of Honour. The guard was led by RMN Lieutenant Commander Mohd Amirul Abdullah Hanan.

Also present were Penang State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang and Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Datuk Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Naval Region 3 commander First Admiral Mohd Norizal Fahrudin highlighted the parade’s significance. He said it strengthened ASEAN unity and naval traditions. - Bernama