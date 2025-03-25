GEORGE TOWN: The Penang-India Future Forward Summit 2025 presents a key opportunity to strengthen collaborations shaping the future of Malaysia-India partnerships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the semiconductor industry.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the inaugural summit serves as a platform for visionaries, industry leaders, and policymakers, including those from India, to drive collaboration and innovation.

“As we stand at the crossroads of technological transformation, it is crucial to recognise that STEM is no longer just a field of study. It is the backbone for economic growth, industrial progress, and societal advancement. India and Penang have long been recognised for their strengths in engineering, technological innovation, and manufacturing excellence.

“India, with its vast pool of engineering talent and world-class research institutions, has positioned itself as a formidable player in the global tech landscape. Penang, often hailed as the ‘Silicon Valley of the East’, has played a critical role in the global semiconductor supply chain for over five decades now,“ he said in his speech at the Penang-India Future Forward Summit 2025, today.

Also present at the four-day summit which began today were High Commissioner of India to Malaysia B.N Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo.

Chow highlighted that Malaysia’s National Semiconductor Strategy and India’s Semiconductor Mission reflect both nations’ commitment to strengthening their positions in the high-tech sector.

He noted that Penang is complementing these efforts with Penang Silicon Design@5km+, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing its role within the semiconductor value chain and driving the growth of integrated circuit (IC) design.

The chief minister emphasised that by leveraging these national and regional initiatives, Penang and India can collaborate to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem, encompassing design, fabrication, and advanced packaging technologies.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep said that the summit has three key objectives. The first is to explore bilateral investments between Penang and India in the Electric & Electronic (E&E) industry, AI, and Smart Manufacturing.

“Second, to address the role of science and technology in shaping our future workforce and third, to focus on how Penang and India can strengthen semiconductor and E&E supply chains, ensuring greater sustainability, resilience, and regional competitiveness,“ he added.

More than 500 local and Indian industry players are participating in the summit.