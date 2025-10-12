Penang influenza situation under control despite national increase

GEORGE TOWN: The influenza situation in Penang remains under control despite a national increase in cases, according to state health authorities.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen confirmed continuous monitoring is being conducted to ensure containment.

He reported 18 influenza clusters recorded from January to the 40th Epidemiological Week this year, one less than the same period last year.

Gooi acknowledged the Health Ministry’s statement about current influenza trends across Malaysia.

Last Thursday, the ministry reported 97 influenza clusters nationwide in Epidemiological Week 40/2025, a sharp increase from 14 clusters the previous week.

Penang ranked among the five states with the highest cluster numbers, recording 10 clusters during that week.

Selangor led with 43 clusters, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 15, Johor with nine, and Kedah with five.

Gooi described the year-end influenza increase as part of a normal seasonal pattern.

He advised the public, particularly parents, to remain alert without panicking and to practice preventive measures.

“Influenza is not like COVID-19 but requires proper management through immediate treatment when symptoms appear,“ he emphasized.

Free influenza vaccination is available for senior citizens aged 60 and above with comorbidities like hypertension or diabetes.

Gooi encouraged high-risk groups to get vaccinated as an important preventive step.

He recommended mask-wearing for symptomatic individuals as a protective measure for others.

The key message remains maintaining vigilance while avoiding unnecessary alarm about the influenza situation. – Bernama