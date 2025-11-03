BATU KAWAN: The Penang State Health Department (JKN) is awaiting the outcome of a police investigation into a hospital doctor detained for alleged workplace misconduct.

State Health Director Datuk Dr. Fazilah Shaik Allaudin assured that the department would fully cooperate with the police on the matter.

“The case is still under investigation. I have not received any official confirmation regarding the doctor’s release,” she told reporters after visiting the Batu Kawan Ramadan Bazaar with State Committee chairman for Youth, Sports, and Health, Daniel Gooi Zi Sen.

When asked whether the doctor would be suspended or placed on leave upon release, Fazilah stated that a decision had not yet been made, as certain procedures must be followed.

The doctor was first arrested at a hospital in Penang at 9.30 pm on Feb 26 and was remanded before being released on police bail on March 2.

However, the suspect was re-arrested last Thursday on suspicion of committing a similar offence against another female patient at a private clinic in Pulau Tikus in 2023. The police subsequently obtained a remand order that extended until today.

On Friday, a foreign woman lodged a police report alleging that the suspect had deceived her into undressing during a cardiac examination on Feb 20 at the hospital where he was employed.