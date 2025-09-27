Penang JPJ opens weekend counters for Budi MADANI licence renewals

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Penang has extended the operating hours of its Driving Licence and Multipurpose Counters on Saturdays and Sundays.

Penang JPJ Director Zulkifly Ismail said the department will extend weekend operating hours from today until 26 October, running from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The Penang JPJ has extended the operating hours of its Driving Licence Counter at the state office in Seberang Jaya and the Multipurpose Counter at the Batu Uban branch in George Town to every Saturday and Sunday.

All drivers whose licences have expired for more than three years are required to retake the Driving Education Curriculum tests, Parts 2 and 3 (KPP 02 and KPP 03), at any driving school.

Drivers whose licences have expired for less than three years are advised to renew them promptly via the MyJPJ app, the mySikap portal, kiosks, or at the nearest JPJ Driving Licence Counter.

Zulkifly said the initiative is expected to help the public fully benefit from the government’s petrol subsidy initiative.

The initiative also enhances road safety compliance through the enforcement of valid driving licences.

The public can contact 04-3927696 for any related inquiries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously announced that the price of RON95 petrol will be reduced to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05, effective 30 September.

All Malaysian citizens with a valid driving licence are eligible for the subsidy.

Based on data from JPJ and the National Registration Department, more than 16 million people are expected to benefit from the programme. – Bernama