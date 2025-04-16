GEORGE TOWN: The Penang branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided a house in Kampung Jawa, Bayan Lepas here today over suspected misappropriation of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

State KPDN director S. Jegan said the 2pm raid was the result of a three-week surveillance operation, triggered by public tip-offs about suspicious activities at the premises.

“During the raid, we found a local man in his 40s transferring LPG from 14-kilogramme (kg) subsidised cylinders into 50kg industrial cylinders,” he said.

Checks also uncovered a lorry loaded with various LPG cylinders, both filled and empty, of different brands. The man failed to produce any valid documentation regarding ownership or storage of the controlled item.

“As a result, we seized 90 LPG cylinders of various brands, amounting to approximately 498kg, along with the lorry, gas transfer equipment, and related documents. The total value of the seizure is estimated at RM30,546.20,” Jegan told a press conference here today.

Initial investigations suggest the suspect had been operating the illegal activity on his own, although further probes are underway to identify his source of subsidised LPG.

“The house belongs to the suspect’s father-in-law, and we believe the operation had been running on a small scale for about six months. The premises was likely used as a transit point before the gas was delivered to industrial customers around Penang,” Jegan said.

He also said that in recent years, syndicates have changed their methods, opting for smaller-scale operations from residential properties to evade detection.

“This is worrying as such activities are often carried out without any safety precautions and in densely packed neighbourhoods. For instance, in today’s case, ice packs were placed on the cylinders to speed up the gas transfer process. This poses a serious safety hazard,” he added.

He warned that individuals or companies involved in such activities could face stern action under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) and urged all parties to comply with the law.