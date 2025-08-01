Penang launches first state-level resilience strategy to combat global disruptions

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government has introduced the Penang Resilience Strategy (PRS), a comprehensive plan designed to enhance the state’s ability to withstand future global disruptions.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow described the PRS as a collective commitment to safeguarding Penang against uncertainties in an evolving world.

Chow highlighted that the PRS, Malaysia’s first state-level resilience strategy, was developed through extensive collaboration, incorporating local insights and global best practices.

“Penang is known for its industrial strength and cultural diversity, but we must now focus on resilience amid climate change, urban pressures, and economic shifts,“ he said during the PRS Unveiling Ceremony.

The strategy aligns with Penang2030 and the Green Agenda, emphasizing inclusivity by incorporating feedback from communities, businesses, and civil society.

To ensure implementation, the state launched the Pledge for a Resilient Penang, urging all sectors to integrate resilience into daily operations, from sustainable business practices to community safety programs.

Chow stressed that recent extreme weather events, such as flash floods, underscore the urgency of proactive governance.

“Resilience means anticipating and adapting to challenges, not just recovering from them,“ he added.

The Penang State Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) will oversee PRS execution, ensuring policy continuity in urban development and infrastructure planning.

“While we cannot predict every future challenge, we can strengthen our response through unity and foresight,“ Chow said. “With sustained action, Penang will thrive even in adversity.” - Bernama