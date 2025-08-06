Penang plans cable car link from Botanical Gardens to Gurney Bay

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has asked Hartasuma Sdn Bhd to study a proposed cable car route linking the Botanical Gardens to Gurney Bay.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the study is in its early stages, and the state will assess its viability.

“Gurney Bay is another iconic tourist attraction, therefore it makes sense to connect the Botanical Gardens with Gurney Bay via cable car as well.”

He added that the 2.5-kilometre route could become a major tourism draw if feasible.

Chow clarified that no final decision has been made on the implementing company yet.

Hartasuma, a local rail industry expert, partnered with Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH for the Penang Hill cable car project.

The Penang Hill project, awarded via a Public-Private Partnership, will transport 1,400 passengers hourly.

The 2.73-kilometre route includes three stations: Garden Station, Turn Station, and Hill Station.

A multi-storey car park and commercial plaza are also part of the development. – Bernama