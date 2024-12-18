Tourism Selangor unveil Visit Selangor Year 2025 plans at media hi-tea

TOURISM Selangor, the official tourism promotion agency of the Selangor state government, in collaboration with 1 Utama Shopping Centre, hosted recently a hi-tea event with members of the media at Secret Garden, one of Selangor's newest tourist attractions.

The event was aimed to foster stronger relationships with media practitioners from diverse platforms, including print, electronic and digital, recognising their “vital role as the backbone of Selangor’s tourism promotion efforts”.

The hi-tea also served as a gesture of gratitude to media professionals who have supported Tourism Selangor in showcasing the state as a premier travel destination for over two decades.

As the event’s location sponsor, 1 Utama Shopping Centre was also highlighted as a unique tourist destination in Selangor, offering attractions such as the Secret Garden, Windlab, FlowRider, Treetop and many others.

Launch of Media Access Campaign – Visit Selangor Year 2025

During the event, Tourism Selangor announced the launch of the Media Access Campaign, a special initiative designed to provide exclusive opportunities for media practitioners to explore captivating tourist destinations across Selangor’s nine districts.

The campaign features familiarisation trips to new and less-explored locations, facilitating in-depth storytelling and comprehensive media coverage.

Tourism Selangor CEO Azrul Shah Mohamad said: “We believe that fostering close relationships with media practitioners is pivotal to the success of the Visit Selangor Year 2025 campaign. Through the Media Access Campaign, we aim to provide a platform for media representatives to share their experiences of Selangor’s diverse attractions.”

Visit Selangor 2025 Festival and Concert

To further promote Visit Selangor Year 2025, Tourism Selangor unveiled plans for the Visit Selangor 2025 Festival and Concert, to be held on Dec 20-22 at Setia City Park in Setia Alam.

Themed “Food, Leisure and Music”, the festival will feature an array of exciting activities, including funding for flood victims, fun walk, food festival, tourism exhibition and OOTD photo area for visitors.

The festival’s highlight will be the Selangor Visit Year 2025 Concert on Dec 21, showcasing performances by renowned local artists. Tourism Selangor anticipates drawing 5,000 visitors over the three-day event.

Azrul Shah also said that Selangor continues to solidify its status as a leading tourism destination in Malaysia. With a blend of cultural heritage, natural beauty and urban experiences, the state offers diverse tourism opportunities across various segments.

“Tourism Selangor is confident that strong collaborations with media practitioners will drive the success of the Visit Selangor Year 2025 campaign, bringing substantial benefits to the state’s tourism sector.”