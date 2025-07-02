Penang police hunt two men for shooting at 4WD near SK Sungai Nyior

BUTTERWORTH: Penang police are actively searching for two men involved in a shooting incident targeting a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Nyior.

The suspects, riding a motorcycle, fired five shots at the parked vehicle yesterday afternoon.

Deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed that the victim, a local man in his 40s, was unharmed.

The man had been waiting for his child in front of the school when the attack occurred.

Authorities received the report at 5.40 pm and swiftly initiated investigations.

“Preliminary findings indicate the suspects fired multiple rounds before fleeing. The motive remains unclear, and no arrests have been made,“ Mohd Alwi stated.

He urged witnesses or individuals with information to contact Investigating Officer ASP Shuheri Abd Rani at 04-576 2222 ext. 2275.

Footage and images of the incident circulated widely on social media, sparking public concern.

Police are reviewing the viral content as part of their probe.