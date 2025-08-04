Penang police resubmit doctor’s indecent acts case to DPP

KEPALA BATAS: Penang police have resubmitted the investigation paper to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office regarding a male doctor accused of multiple indecent acts, including molesting a female patient.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed the submission, which includes a forensic chemical analysis report.

The latest investigation covers three cases in the Timur Laut district, where the doctor allegedly behaved inappropriately toward female patients.

Authorities are awaiting further instructions from the DPP.

Another case in the Barat Daya district is also under investigation and will soon be referred to Bukit Aman’s CID before submission to the DPP.

The 43-year-old doctor is being probed for incidents between February and March this year in Timur Laut, while a fourth case involving molestation was reported on July 21 in Barat Daya.

The Timur Laut cases are being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, while the Barat Daya case falls under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

In a separate case, police are still awaiting DPP instructions regarding a ‘Datuk Seri’ accused of injuring a female sales assistant with a pistol-like object in George Town on June 1.

The investigation paper was submitted a month ago. - Bernama