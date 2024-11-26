GEORGE TOWN: A total of 40 cases of building and vehicle damage caused by fallen trees have been reported in Penang this year, alongside nine injury cases from January 2023 to November 2024.

State Local Government, Town and Country Development Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said out of the 40 cases, 27 were recorded under the jurisdiction of the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), involving 22 vehicles and five buildings, with the remaining 13, involving 10 vehicles and three buildings, fell under the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

“The number of injury cases caused by fallen trees under MBPP’s administration from January 2023 to November 2024 stands at nine, while no such cases have been reported under MBSP’s administration.

“The state government takes the issue of fallen trees seriously, especially following the recent death of a Chinese tourist,” he said during the state assembly sitting here today.

He was responding to a question from Joshua Woo Sze Zeng (PH-Pulau Tikus) regarding the number of cases involving building and vehicle damage caused by fallen trees, injuries caused by falling trees, and measures the state government is taking to reduce tree-related accidents.

H’ng said both local authorities have prepared action plans to mitigate the recurrence of such incidents. The plans differ due to the varying local conditions of their respective jurisdictions.

Among the measures implemented and planned are third-level assessments of old and mature trees following arboriculture practices, allocating RM1.1 million to conduct a tree inventory using the Smart Tree Inventory System (LIDAR) technology, and analysing tree inventory data through a ‘4D Digital Twin’ system.