Malaysia considers e-sports as long-term university course amid addiction concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry will hold discussions with the Higher Education Ministry to make e-sports a long term course at universities.

Efforts to develop talent in e-sports have already begun through short-term courses by the National Sports Association with the cooperation of the National Youth and Sports Department.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh noted that many have begun viewing e-sports as a career after Selangor Red Giants won and returned with great prize money in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang competitions.

She expressed concern as parents about gadget addiction being a serious problem in Malaysia and the need to find balance in this matter.

A recent study by a Universiti Teknologi MARA lecturer revealed a psychological gap among youth, especially mental readiness that required serious attention.

The study proved it was vital to ensure youth participation in e-sports would not affect their focus on academics and their social well-being.

Hannah also addressed her ministry’s efforts to connect its Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes with industry needs and developments.

She confirmed her ministry was taking steps in that direction but challenges remain, including ensuring teachers had the expertise suited to the respective industries.

Pioneer projects are starting for institutions in the sports field, not only motorsports but aviation sports that are being developed with the use of AI. – Bernama