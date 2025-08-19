MMC urges media ethics and child protection in Zara Qairina case coverage

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Media Council has reminded journalists to fully adhere to the codes of ethics in journalism and principles of child protection when reporting on the case of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

These ethics and principles include not publishing details that could identify or stigmatise the victim and her family.

The council said that responsible reporting should focus on fairness and public interest, not exploitation or profit.

“MMM would like to remind all media organisations and practitioners that children must not be the subject of sensational reporting, excessive interrogation, or exposure that could lead to additional trauma or harm.

“In cases of bullying and inquests involving minors, the dignity, privacy, and safety of the children must always be prioritised, in line with their right to full protection under the Child Act 2001 (Act 611).”

The council stated that it views the latest developments concerning coverage of the Zara Qairina case seriously, urging the media to adopt greater responsibility in ensuring that their reporting is accurate, ethical, and sensitive.

In this regard, MMM urged all media practitioners to carry out their duties with discipline and professionalism, as ethical journalism is the only way to protect vulnerable groups and safeguard the integrity of the profession.

Meanwhile, the MMM said it was also concerned over reports from the Sabah Journalists Association that unauthorised individuals allegedly harassed journalists during a recent press conference on the Zara Qairina inquest.

“According to SJA, unauthorised individuals entered the media zone, stood too close to female reporters, disrupted coverage, and later profited from unofficial live broadcasts.

“This endangered journalists’ safety, undermined professional reporting, and misled the public.”

On August 12, the Attorney General’s Chambers said that an inquest will be conducted to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the death of the Form One student.

Zara Qairina, 13, passed away at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Sabah, on July 17, after being found unconscious in a drain near the school’s hostel on the morning of July 16. – Bernama