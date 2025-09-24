Penang sees 25% rise in Japanese tourist arrivals, eyes bigger market

GEORGE TOWN: The Japanese tourism market holds vast potential for Penang, with the state government intensifying efforts to position itself as a preferred destination for Japanese travellers.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said Japan currently ranks among the top 10 international arrival markets for Penang, with 9,753 Japanese visitors arriving via international direct flights between January and July this year.

Wong, who recently led a state delegation to Tokyo for the ‘Not the Penang That You Know’ roadshow, said the figure represented a 25% increase from 7,806 visitors during the same period in 2024.

“This clearly demonstrates the strong interest of the Japanese market in Penang tourism,” he said in a statement today.

He noted that the figure excludes visitors who transited via Kuala Lumpur or entered Penang by land, which would make the actual numbers even more significant.

Wong added that there are currently around 3,000 Japanese nationals residing or working in Penang, further indicating the market’s potential.

He described Japan as a strategic market for Penang’s tourism sector, with Japanese travellers known for their high spending power.

According to the Japan Tourist Bureau, the average overseas spending per Japanese outbound traveller in 2025 is projected at around RM9,056.

With Japan’s population of about 123.8 million, including 14.17 million in Tokyo alone, the country offers a significant opportunity to attract more tourists to Penang.

“Given the multiple connections between Penang and Japan in the areas of economy, education, and culture, Japan holds diverse tourism segments with significant untapped potential,” he said.

The ‘Not the Penang That You Know’ roadshow in Tokyo was the first such event since the COVID-19 pandemic, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to expanding into the Japanese market.

Beyond the roadshow, the delegation also visited the Japan Airlines headquarters in Tokyo for in-depth discussions on direct flight routes between Malaysia and Japan.

The delegation included representatives from Tourism Malaysia and Penang’s tourism industry players, including hoteliers, travel agencies, international schools and Malaysia My Second Home agents.

Japan remains one of Penang’s top eight export destinations, with trade reaching RM14 billion in 2024 and already recording RM8.3 billion in the first seven months of 2025.

Penang is also a home to about 3,500 Japanese expatriates, investors and retirees who have made the state their second home. – Bernama