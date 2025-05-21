GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is prepared to consider banning the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes if the enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) fails to produce positive outcomes.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee Chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said a mechanism to regulate the supply of electronic cigarettes has been introduced under Act 852, which is currently in the product registration phase and scheduled for enforcement on October 1.

He said the state government will closely review the enforcement mechanism and formulate a comprehensive strategy to curb vape use in Penang, emphasising that the matter must be handled strategically to prevent the emergence of illegal markets and smuggling activities as unintended consequences.

“The issue is very complicated. If we implement a comprehensive sales ban, we will face several challenges, among them is our state border, which is close to Kedah and Perak, because users can gettheir supply in Kulim or Parit Buntar, and this will be difficult in terms of enforcement.

“Secondly, banning the sale of vapes does not necessarily stop users from vaping, but will push them to the illegal market, which may encourage smuggling. This is one of the aspects we have to consider,” he said

He said this when winding up the debate on the opening speech by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib at the State Assembly sitting here today.

However, Gooi emphasised that the state government remains firm in its stance on the issue, consistently supporting the ban on the use of electronic cigarettes, particularly among minors, and discouraging the sale of all smoking products, including vapes, in line with efforts to safeguard public health.

He also said that the enforcement of Act 852 since October last year has shown encouraging results, with a decline in the number of students involved in vaping-related offences in the state.

Citing records from the Penang Education Department, he said that revealed that while 981 students were recorded for vape-related misdemeanours in 2024, the number dropped to 12 students between January and February this year.

Yesterday, there were calls by several members of the State Assembly for the Penang government to impose a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes at all business premises in the state.